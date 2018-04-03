Governor Bagudu cleans drainages to combat malaria in Kebbi (Photos)

news

Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Bagudu, took to the streets of Birnin Kebbi on Sunday, April 1, 2018, to clean drainages in a bid to combat the spread of malaria in the state.

The governor led his cabinet around the state capital on Sunday to clean up drainages as part of efforts to raise awareness on malaria.

The exercise came after the former minister launched mosquito nets sponsored by United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Nigeria.

The state government has previously collaborated with USAID on eradicating diarrhea with focus on keeping children away from filthy environments.