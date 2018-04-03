Home > News > Local >

Governor Bagudu cleans drainages to combat malaria in Kebbi (Photos)

Bagudu Kebbi governor cleans drainages to combat malaria (Photos)

The governor led his cabinet around the state capital on Sunday to clean up drainages.

  • Published:
Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Bagudu, took to the streets of Birnin Kebbi on Sunday, April 1, 2018, to clean drainages in a bid to combat the spread of malaria in the state.

Governor Bagudu cleans drainages to combat malaria in Kebbi (Photos) play

Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Bagudu

(Twitter@KBStGovt)
 

The governor led his cabinet around the state capital on Sunday to clean up drainages as part of efforts to raise awareness on malaria.

Governor Bagudu cleans drainages to combat malaria in Kebbi (Photos) play

Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Bagudu, led his cabinet to clean drainages in Kebbi State

(Twitter@KBStGovt)

 

The exercise came after the former minister launched mosquito nets sponsored by United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Nigeria.

Governor Bagudu cleans drainages to combat malaria in Kebbi (Photos) play

Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Bagudu, led his cabinet to clean drainages in Kebbi State

(Twitter@KBStGovt)

 

The state government has previously collaborated with USAID on eradicating diarrhea with focus on keeping children away from filthy environments.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

