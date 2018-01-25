Governor Ambode's aide, Deji Tinubu dies playing football

news

The Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Commerce, Deji Tinubu has been reported dead.

The sport enthusiast, who doubled as chairman of the sports commission and Special Adviser on Sports, died after he slumped at a Lagos State cabinet retreat in Epe, Lagos state on Thursday, January 25, 2018.

Confirming his death, Sports journalist, Oma Akatugba tweeted the demise of Tinubu saying he's shocked and speechless.

"Deji Tinubu is dead. Slumped while playing football this afternoon and died this evening. I am too sad and shocked right now," Akatugba tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, January 25, 2018, Governor Ambode commenced the 2018 Lagos State Exco and Permanent Secretaries retreat with the theme "Effective Strategic Planning for an emerging Smart City".