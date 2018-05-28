Home > News > Local >

Governor Ambode donates N50M to social club

Governor Ambode of Lagos has donated the sum of N50million to a social club in Ikoyi.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has donated the sum of N50million to the Polo Club in Ikoyi “in line with our policy to encourage social clubs whose activities have impacted positively on the lives of our people.”

The letter was addressed to Mr. Laoye Ade, President of the Polo Club and was dated April 14, 2018.

A copy of the letter has just been seen by Pulse.

The letter also bears Ambode’s signature at the end.

'Social clubs contributing significantly'

According to Ambode, “over the years, social clubs and service based activities have contributed very significantly to the socio-cultural and economic development of our State. They have continued to serve as a veritable platform for the promotion of philanthropic ideals and also a key fabric that keep the society together.

“Your organisation’s activities have in no small measure complemented government efforts and determination to improve the general well-being of our people in all the critical sectors of the State economy.

“It is on the basis of this premise, that I write to commend you for your invaluable support and also extend to your club, on behalf of the State government a grant of N50,000,000 (Fifty million naira).

"This gesture is in line with our policy to encourage social clubs whose activities have impacted positively on the lives of our people. It is also aimed at supporting and enhancing your club’s activities especially towards the completion of your ongoing infrastructural development projects”.

A fun loving governor, Ambode often says tourism, hospitality and supporting entrepreneurs are at the core of his plans to transform Lagos--Nigeria’s commercial capital and biggest economy.  

