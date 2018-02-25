Governor Al-Makura warns against hate speech in Nasarawa

news

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa state has urged religious, community and opinion leaders to caution their followers against hate speeches capable of breaching the peace in the country.

Al-Makura made the call on Saturday in Lafia while donating operational vehicles to security agencies in the state.

He noted that nothing instigated and escalated crisis more than inflammatory utterances, urging the people to desist from such acts.

He warned that any individual or groups caught making utterances capable of igniting conflict in the state would be made to face the wrath of the law.

“I would like to appreciate the security operatives who are on the trail of such perpetrators as a number of arrests have been made, while some are already standing trials,’’ Al-Makura said.

He charged the courts to sanction the perpetrators appropriately in line with the provisions of the law to serve as deterrent to others.

“This is the only way utterances capable of generating crisis can be reduced, especially as the country prepares for the 2019 general elections,’’ he said.

The governor also called on all ethnic nationalities in Nasarawa State, especially those living at the boarder communities to eschew bitterness and embrace peace and harmony.

He gave assurance that his administration would continue to do all within the constitutional provisions, to ensure that a peaceful atmosphere for socio-economic activities thrived in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Umaru Al-Makura, on behalf of the state government donated 35 vehicles to security agencies to boost their operational efficiency in tackling security challenges, especially along the border communities with Benue state.