Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara says he is determined to resolve the controversy surrounding the new school fees regime released by the management of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

The governor made this known in Ilorin on Thursday in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Dr Muyideen Akorede.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had on a radio programme on Tuesday pledged to revisit the issue.

Ahmed noted that in line with his determination to resolve the school fees controversy, a committee comprising members of the House of Assembly and officials of relevant ministries had been set up.

The committee, he said, would conduct a forensic investigation into the tuition fees and submit its report by Jan. 5, 2018.

The governor said this was in response to the earlier resolution of the House of Assembly on the fees controversy.

He expressed optimism that the tuition fee would be reviewed in a manner that would satisfy students, parents and guardians as well as the institution’s capacity to run efficiently and in a sustainable manner.

The governor thanked the leadership and members of the House of Assembly for their interest in resolving the fees controversy in an amicable and mutually acceptable manner.

He also commended the house for its shared commitment to speedy passage of the 2018 budget in order to ensure a return to the January to December budgeting cycle.