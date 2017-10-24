Governor Ahmed approves promotion of 1578 Kwara civil servants

The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has approved the promotion of 1578 civil servants across all ministries.

The Chairman, State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Salman Adelodun, who disclosed this on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, in an interview with journalists, said government will begin the release of promotion letters to the affected officers on Wednesday.

Alhaji Adelodun said out of the 1688 civil servants who registered for the promotion exercise, 1578 scaled through both the written examination and oral interview.

The Chairman who described civil service as the engine room of the government promised that state will continue to motivate the civil servants through promotion and improved welfare.

He added that the promotions will take effect from January this year while the payments will start from next month.