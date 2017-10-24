Home > News > Local >

Governor Ahmed approves promotion of 1578 Kwara civil servants

Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor approves promotion of 1578 civil servants

The 1578 are part of the 1688 civil servants who registered for the promotion exercise.

Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed play

Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed

(Premium Times)
The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has approved the promotion of 1578 civil servants across all ministries.

The Chairman, State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Salman Adelodun, who disclosed  this on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, in an interview with journalists, said government will begin the release of promotion letters to the affected officers on Wednesday.

Alhaji Adelodun said out of the 1688 civil servants who registered for the promotion exercise, 1578 scaled through both the written examination and oral interview.

The Chairman who described civil service as the engine room of the government promised that  state will continue to motivate the civil servants through promotion and improved welfare.

ALSO READ: Governor Ahmed swears in Kwara's new Head of Service

He added that the promotions will take effect from January this year while the payments will start from next month.

