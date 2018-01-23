Government donates 30 power bikes to security agencies

news

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday donated 30 power bikes to some security agencies operating in the state.

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode said at the handing-over of the bikes at the Lagos House, Ikeja, that the gesture was in line with the government’s commitment to boost security and enhance safety of lives and property.

He said the donation of the bikes was in fulfilment of his promise to prioritise the security of residents and ensure that no stone was left unturned to protect the people of the state.

Ambode, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tunji Bello, said security, being one of the tripods upon which his administration was built, would continue to be accorded its pride of place.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the power bikes were funded by the Lagos State Lotteries Board and donated to the Police Command in the State.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were also beneficiaries.

Ambode said that the power bikes would enhance the job of the security agencies of securing lives and property of residents.

Earlier, the Chairman, Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Mr Oye Hassan-Odukale, commended Gov. Ambode for the donation, saying it came barely two months after he promised to procure more bikes for security agencies.

Hassan-Odukale said that the bikes would go a long way in preventing crimes, enhancing security and ensuring residents’ safety.

He expressed optimism that the equipment would be put into good use.

Hassan-Odukale called on corporate bodies and public-spirited individuals to team up with the government to procure more equipment for security agencies in the overall interest of the people.

Receiving the power bikes on behalf of security agencies, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, commended the State Government for the gesture.

Edgal said that the bikes would greatly help security personnel to pursue criminals, especially those operating in traffic.

“Power bikes are essential for hot pursuits of criminals. Power bikes in line with the visibility clause in community policing also establishes police and other agencies’ visibilities on our streets and highways.

“That is how important these power bikes are in fighting crime in Lagos and I want to assure the governor and the good people of Lagos that we will put the bikes to good use,’’ the police chief said.

In their separate remarks, the General Manager, LASTMA, Mr Olawale Musa; General Manager, LASEMA, Mr Adeshina Tiamiyu and the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the State Police Command, ACP Olatunji Disu commended the state government’s initiative.

They also expressed optimism that the bikes would help to prevent and to fight crime in emergency situations.