Home > News > Local >

Gov. Yari to celebrate 7 years anniversary with prayers over killings

In Zamfara Gov. Yari to celebrate 7 years anniversary with prayers over killings

An official, Malam Aminu Danjibga told newsmen on Tuesday in Gusau that the prayers would hold from now till the end of May.

  • Published:
Only 28 pupils register for Common Entrance Exam in Zamfara play

Abdul’aziz-Yari-Abubakar, Governor of Zamfara State.

(Guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Zamfara Government says it will hold special prayer sessions to seek Allah’s intervention in the current security challenges bedevilling the state.

An official, Malam Aminu Danjibga told newsmen on Tuesday in Gusau that the prayers would hold from now till the end of May.

Danjibga who is the Chairman of the preaching and prayer sub-committee of the 7th anniversary of Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari’s administration, said the special prayers were part of activities for the event.

He said, “We are organizing series of prayers and preaching sessions from now to the end of May as part the 7th year anniversary activities.

“You know, we are facing serious security challenges in this state; bandits are attacking our communities killing innocent people, this situation is very disturbing.

“Despite efforts of the state government and security operatives, this problem has remained; and as Muslims, prayer to Allah is our major weapons against any problem.

“The major area we are giving emphasis to at this 7th anniversary is prayer, considering the major security challenges we are facing in this state now.

“We are going to have special prayers sessions at all Juma’at mosques across the state; we will also organize congregational prayer sessions at the 17 emirate palaces in the state.

“We are also going to mobilise Qur’anic reciters across the 14 local government areas of the state to recite the Holy Qur’an and pray to Allah for His intervention.”

Danjibga, who chairs the State House of Assembly Committee on Religious Affairs, appealed to people of the state to individually offer special prayers daily for an end to the killings and restoration of peace across the state. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari This is what president will discuss with Trump at the White Housebullet
2 El-Zakzaky Here’s why Police and Shiite protesters clashed in Abujabullet
3 Looters List Omokri names Buhari, EFCC, Lai Mohammed in new listbullet

Related Articles

Common Entrance Only 28 candidates register for this exam in Zamfara state
In Zamfara 2 soldiers killed during gun battle with armed bandits
Dave Umahi FG committee on farmers, herdsmen clashes visits Zamfara
In Adamawa Fresh killings as herdsmen, villagers clash
In Taraba Suspected herdsmen kill 4, steal motorcycles in fresh raid
In Ondo Vigilante group arrests 4 herdsmen with guns, axes
Osinbajo VP meets committee tasked with ending herdsmen crisis
In Kaduna Suspected herdsmen kill 7, burn houses
Kabir Marafa Senator says Governor Yari is not from Zamfara state
Yari Zamfara governor proposes N130.7bn budget for 2018

Local

Zakzaky has been in custody since December 2015 despite court orders that he should be freed
In Nigeria Police, Shiite protesters clash for second day
The Nigeria Custom Service has made great leaps in 2017.
NCS Revenue agency seizes 48 smuggled vehicles in Sokoto
Mothers of the missing Chibok schoolgirls pray for their release
In Nigeria Calls for 'proof of life' after Chibok girls death claims
President Mohammadu Buhari with Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele on Monday, August 28, 2017
Emefiele, Adeosun Senate summons Buhari's appointees over $462m helicopter purchase