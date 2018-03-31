Gov. Umahi preaches unity, tolerance at Easter

Home > News > Local >

Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi has called on Christians in the country to use the Easter celebration to foster peace, unity and religious tolerance as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

Umahi, who is also the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, made the call in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Uzo, on Saturday.

The governor described Christ as the summation of peace, unity and tolerance and urged Christians to propagate love and religious tolerance wherever they found themselves.

He said as the sacrificial lamb, Christ had through His death and resurrection opened a brand new way of life for Christians.

Umahi urged them to adopt new life where peace, love and tolerance to one another should be the guiding principles of their lives.

He, however, noted that the nation had been “greatly and dangerously’’ divided along ethnic, political and religious lines which he identified as major causes of unrest.

The governor admonished Christians to embrace various programmes implemented by government and engage in agriculture and other sources of generating income to make a living.

The governor said “Nigeria will witness greater challenges if we do not go back to agriculture as way of survival in the face of dwindling fortunes from oil.

“I charge Nigerians, especially civil servants, to embrace alternative sources of income to boost their financial status in the face of economic challenges.”

He promised to continue to work to develop all sectors of the state’s economy and wished the people and Nigerians at large happy celebration.

