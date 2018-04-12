Home > News > Local >

Gov Tambuwal of Sokoto swears in 4 new judges

Gov Tambuwal swears in 4 new judges

Gov Tambuwal said the appointment followed due process and all those appointed were qualified legal representatives who merited their positions on the Bench.

Gov Tambuwal of Sokoto swears in 4 new judges

Gov Tambuwal of Sokoto swears in 4 new judges

(Sokoto State)
Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has sworn-in four new judges that will serve in the state High Court and the Sharia Court of Appeal.

Those sworn in as High Court Judges were Kabiru  Ibrahim Ahmad and Isah Mohammed Bargaja while Kasimu Yusuf and Umar Liman Sifawa were sworn-in as Khadis of the state Sharia Court of Appeal.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Government House, Tambuwal said the appointment followed due process and all those appointed were qualified legal representatives who merited their positions on the Bench.

He said judicial officers in the state have shown great determination to ensure effective service delivery.

He said since the inception of present administration, he has not received any complaint against judicial officers directly or indirectly from the National Judicial Council (NJC) or the state Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Cooperation

“For about a decade now, there was no appointment of judges in Sokoto state. So for us, today’s event is a milestone which will help in strengthening the judiciary.

“I want to assure you, and indeed the legislative arm of government, of our continued support and cooperation. This is essential if we hope to ensure rapid development of democracy in the country,” the Governor added.

While congratulating the new appointees on their appointments, Tambuwal expressed confidence that they will approach their new responsibilities with due dignity, integrity and commitment.

The event was witnessed by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon Salihu Maidaji, Chief Judge of the state, Justice Bello Abass and the Grand Khadi, Abdulkadir Saidu.

