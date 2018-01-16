Home > News > Local >

Ortom stated this in when the delegation from Plateau led by the Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Town Planning, Mr Festus Fuater paid him a condolence visit.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue said on Tuesday that he had accepted the apology tendered by Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau and had forgiven him even before he tendered his apology.

Ortom stated this in Makurdi when the delegation from Plateau led by the Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Town Planning, Mr Festus Fuater paid him a condolence visit.

He said that there was no need for the blame game because it held nothing tangible for the growth and development of their states.

The governor stressed the need for him and his Plateau counterpart to continue to work together for the overall benefit of their states.

Ortom said that they had been working and reasoning together since they were elected and there was need for the synergy and collaboration to be sustained.

He disclosed that the challenges bedeviling the two states were same, ranging from insecurity and underdevelopment, hence the need to synergise to nip them in the bud permanently.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Fuater told the governor that they came to sympathize with him and his citizens over the unfortunate incidents of Fulani herdsmen attacks in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas (LGAs) that claimed lives.

ALSO READ: I told Osinbajo that herdsmen were planning to attack – Ortom

He described the murder of the innocent victims as ”one murder too many’’.

Fuater lamented that Plateau had faced and was still passing through similar circumstances, hence the need for the two states to come together to tackle the insecurity head on.

He further lamented that the two states had lost many lives to incessant attacks on their people by Fulani herdsmen.

The commissioner prayed God to give them the grace to put an end to the incessant crises and also give their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

