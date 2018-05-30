Gov. of River pledges more developmental projects for Rivers people

news

Governor of Rivers said on Tuesday that he was committed to delivering more developmental projects to the people of the state.

Wike said this in Port Harcourt while rendering his third anniversary scorecard as part of activities marking 2018 Democracy Day celebration.

Noting that he had provided people-oriented governance, Wike said he had introduced a revolving loan scheme for civil servants as well as an interest free monthly loan of N200 million for traders and young entrepreneurs in the state.

“We believe that we have to encourage young entrepreneurs to grow their businesses; they will have access to funds.”

He said that the loan beneficiaries must reside in Rivers State and be registered as voters in the state.

He said that he had inaugurated committees to administer the two loan schemes meant for the empowerment of Rivers people and those residing in the state.

According to him, the civil servants loan scheme is meant for workers between grade levels 1 and 13, adding that N100 million would be made available to the committee monthly for disbursement.

The governor charged the committees to advertise the availability of the loans and the modalities for accessing the facilities.

He said that 34 projects had been lined up for commissioning to mark his three years in office.

Furthermore, Wike said that his administration had renovated more than 175 dilapidated schools across the state, adding that hospitals and roads had either been constructed or reconstructed in all the local government areas of the state.

‘’We have built General Hospitals in Bori, Abua and Degema among others.’’ he added