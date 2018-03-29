news

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has donated 35 patrol trucks to the Army, Navy and the Police in the state.

Donating the vehicles in Awka on Thursday, Obiano urged the security agencies to synergise with the vigilance groups in in the state in gathering intelligence reports.

He also urged the security agencies to go to the nooks and crannies of the state and flush out criminals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had earlier donated five patrol trucks to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) command which were officially unveiled at the occasion.

According to him, additional operational vehicles to security agencies will further boost the security architecture in the state.

Receiving the vehicles on behalf of the agencies, DIG Val Ntomchukwu thanked Obiano for his commitment to the security of lives and property of the residents of the state.

While promising that the vehicles would be put into judicious use, Ntomchukwu said Anambra remained the safest state in the South-East.