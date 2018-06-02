Home > News > Local >

Ramadan: Gov. Obaseki wants Muslims to pray for peaceful coexistence

Ramadan: Gov. Obaseki wants Muslims to pray for peaceful coexistence

This advice was contained in a statement issued by Mr Crusoe Osagie, the Special Adviser to Edo Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, and made available to journalists in Benin on Saturday.

State government to launch Edo Innovation Hub in June play

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, has admonished Muslim faithful to continue to pray for the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians and for the nation to take its pride of place among other nations of the world.

Obaseki, in the statement, gave the call on Friday, at the palace of the Otaru of Auchi, His Royal Highness (HRH) Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III, when he went there to break the Ramadan fast.

The governor said the peaceful coexistence of Edo people and residents was the result of prayers of the people.

He said that he was in the palace to join the Muslim faithful to break the Ramadan fast in the spirit of shared brotherhood.

We see ourselves as one and share in your sacrifices at this point in time.

“We have no doubt that your prayers and fasting are responsible for the peace we have continued to enjoy in Edo and I urge you not to relent in your prayers,” he said.

In his response, the Otaru thanked the governor and his entourage for coming to identify with the Muslim community, describing the visit as the first of its kind in the state.

He lauded the governor for his developmental stride in the state since he assumed office.

Otaru also lauded the governor for reviving the fertiliser plant in Auchi, saying that it had created jobs for the people of the area.

He urged the governor to attract more industries to the state, so as to fast-track the development of the state.

 “You are doing well in governance, I urge you to continue to bring development to our people,” he added.

