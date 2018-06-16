Pulse.ng logo
Gov. Masari promises to give account of his stewardship

Aminu Masari Katsina state governor promises to give account of his stewardship

Masari said this when the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir, paid him a traditional ‘Sallah’ homage at the old Government House in Katsina  on Saturday.

Aminu Masari

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State says he is ready to give detailed financial accounts of his stewardship in the state.

He said that he would not wait until the electioneering before doing so.

The governor said that his administration had so far accomplished 78 per cent of the programmes and policies he promised the people of the state.

According to him, those who are in doubt of his performance can come for the necessary documents to crosscheck the facts and figures.

He said that his administration would never compromise or politicise issues bordering on education, health, agriculture and security because of their importance to the residents of the state.

Earlier, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir, said that the absence of effective legislation was contributing to the massive trading and consumption of illicit drugs in the state.

Kabir said that several youths were indulging in the selling of hard drugs and other related substances due to lack of the effective legislation.

Kabir condemned a situation whereby those arrested were given light sentences.

He said this had made it difficult to subvert the trading and consumption of illicit drugs.

He stressed the need for just and fair leadership that would be able to bring peace and progress to the citizens of the state. 

