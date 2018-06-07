Gov. Ambode hails Buhari’s declaration of June 12 new Democracy Day

news

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Wednesday hailed the announcement by President Muhammadu Buhari declaring June 12 as the New Democracy Day in honour of the late presumed winner of the June 12 1993 Presidential Election, Chief MKO Abiola.

Ambode, lauded the President, saying that the development was a historic and symbolic moment in the nation’s political trajectory.

“This is a welcome development. It is a historic moment in our nation, and I join other Nigerians to commend President Buhari on this announcement.

“By this move, he has done what previous administrations failed to do.

“This not only shows that the president is a man of history and character but also eloquently confirms that the heroes of democracy did not die in vain after all,” Ambode said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Habib Aruna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government on Wednesday declared that June 12 will henceforth be celebrated as Democracy Day.