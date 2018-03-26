Gov. Ganduje signs State Specialist Hospital’s Bill into Law

news

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has signed the Kano State Ultra-Modern Specialist Hospital’s Bill 2018 into law.

The governor assented to the bill during the weekly State Executive Council’s meeting at the Government House, Kano.

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Abba Anwar, said this in a statement he made available to newsmen in Kano on Monday.

The two hospitals covered by the law are the Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu and the Paediatric Hospital in Kano metropolis.

The governor assured the residents of the state that the operations and the management of the hospitals would not be business-as-usual.

The event was witnessed by the members of the Hospital Advisory Committee led by its chairman, Dr Aminu Magashi.

“These hospitals will not be operated like other health facilities in the state.

“Workers going on strike will not find a place there because they will be solely government-owned hospitals,” he said.

The CPS quoted the governor as saying that part of the reasons for coming up with that idea was to provide effective health care service and reduce medical tourism abroad.

Ganduje said that he was thrilled that some teaching hospitals had indicated interests to come to Kano and use the facilities.

He also commended the State House of Assembly for the speedy passage of the bill.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Advisory Committee, Dr Aminu Magashi said that some medical personnel who were out of the country for between 20 years and 30 years had ‎indicated their interests to invest in the hospitals.

“The state governor and members of the council came across some medical personnel who were out of the country for the past 20 years to 30 years.

“They have indicated their interests to return to these two hospitals and invest as private partners.

“They did that because they believed in the transparent nature of the process which led to the law just assented to by the governor,” Magashi said.

Magashi also said that during the committee’s engagements, there was never a time when the governor interfered with their work.

He commended Gov. Ganduje for his exemplary leadership and his spirit of continuity in governance, urging other state governments to emulate him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new law spells out the composition and the appointment of the Chairman and other members of the governing board.

It would be recalled that on Nov.21, 2017, Ganduje inaugurated an Advisory Committee with Dr Aminu Magashi as its chairman to advise the state on the effective management of both hospitals for efficient service delivery.