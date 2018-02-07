Home > News > Local >

Governor Fayose asks police spokesman to apologise to Gov. Ortom

Benue Killings Fayose asks police spokesman to apologise to Governor Ortom

The Governor also called on his colleagues to condemn the act and ask the police spokesman to apologise.

Governor Fayose asks police spokesman to apologise to Gov. Ortom

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose

(Vanguard)
Governor Ayo Fayose has called on the spokesman of the Nigerian police force, Jimoh Moshood to apologise to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

Moshood, in an interview program, Sunrise Daily on Channels Television, described Ortom as a drowning man.

According to the police spokesman, he said it because the Governor had earlier referred to the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris as an incompetent officer.

Speaking on the incident, Fayose said that Moshood’s comment is an insult to all the Governors in Nigeria.

The Governor also called on his colleagues to condemn the act and ask the police spokesman to apologise.

Fayose said “I speak as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum and I condemn that insult on Governor Ortom by the PPRO.

“I expect the NGF to also rise in condemnation of this affront on one of its members because an injury to one is an injury to all. Besides, it is Governor Ortom that the PPRO insulted on National Television today; it can be any other governor tomorrow.

ALSO READ: Senator Gbenga Aluko says Fayose wants to decamp

“On behalf of PDP governors, I condemn this irresponsible act of the PPRO and demand for immediate retraction of the statement as well as unreserved apology from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).”

Fayose speaks on IBB’s media aide saga

Governor Ayo Fayose also criticised the Nigerian Police for declaring  Kassim Afegbua, the media aide to former President Ibrahim Babangida wanted.

The Governor also wondered why the police did not arrest former President Olusegun Obasanjo when he released his statement weeks earlier.

Afegbua was declared wanted for allegedly making false statements, injurious falsehood, defamation of character and for act capable of inciting public disturbance.

