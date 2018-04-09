news

Mr. Wale Odunsi, Deputy Editor of DAILY​​POST, has petitioned Nigeria's Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris over alleged threat to his life by Edward Onoja who is Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Odunsi told Pulse that Onoja assailed him with threats over a story published in his medium.

The story read that Onoja had been involved in a ghastly car accident as he made the trip from Abuja to Lokoja.

Early reports said the car in which Onoja was traveling somersaulted multiple times before ending up in a ditch along the Abaji-Abuja expressway.

Petition

In a petition submitted to the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Monday April 9, Odunsi stated that Onoja threatened to send assassins after him.

Part of the petition reads: "​Mr. Onoja called me at exactly 10:39am on Sunday April 8, 2018​ via phone number 07088698212. The call was less than three minutes.

"He complained about a story we published about him and insisted it was false. I politely told him to write to our management to formally complain.​ ​But he dismissed my advise.

"He claimed the story was a hatchet job but I quickly replied him that some other media houses ​- including The Punch and Guardian Newspapers - ​reported similar story.​

"Mr. Onoja continued to speak in harsh tones and told me point blank that he would order hit on me. I asked if he was threatening me and he said ‘Yes, mark my words. I will kill you’.

"He went on to say ‘Anywhere I see you, I will tear you apart’. These are weighty statements which any reasonable person must not take lightly.

"I am writing to you to please use your good office to investigate this threat before my life is cut short. Even though I believe God Almighty give and take life, a direct and unequivocal statement such as Mr. Onoja’s should not be swept under the carpet.”