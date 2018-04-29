Home > News > Local >

Gov Bello used public funds to sponsor Dino Melaye's recall - PDP

Dino Melaye Governor Bello spent N5b on Senator’s recall process – PDP

According to the PDP, the Governor spent public funds meant for the payment of salaries just to make sure he settles a personal score.

Governor Bello spent N5b on Senator Dino Melaye’s recall process – PDP play

Dino Melaye on the floor of the Senate

(Punch)
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that Governor Yahaya Bello spent N5b on Senator Dino Melaye’s recall process.

The bid to recall the Senator crashed, as only 5.34 per cent of the total 188,500 signatories to the petition were verified in an exercise held on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

The result of the verification was released early Sunday, April 29, 2018, in Lokoja by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the PDP, the Governor spent public funds meant for the payment of salaries just to make sure he settles a personal score.

The party also said that the boycott of the recall process shows that Kogi people have rejected Governor Bello.

Speaking further, the Kogi PDP spokesman, Achadu Dickson said “Those who were involved in the petition submitted to INEC for the recall of Senator Dino Melaye must be arrested and tried for forgery.”

Kogi government react

In its reaction, the Kogi state government described the allegation as a bunch of lies, Daily Post reports.

Speaking on behalf of the Governor, his media aide, Petra Akiti said “It is high time media houses start holding people responsible and accountable for what they say. Right now, it goes beyond politics. It’s our responsibility, because people cannot just continue to fabricate issues when there are none. The governor will not be interested in spending any amount on Dino Melaye’s recall.”

ALSO READ: Pastor Adeboye shades Gov Bello as Melaye survives recall

Dino Melaye says thank you

Senator Dino Melaye, in a show of appreciation, took to Twitter to thank his constituents after the INEC recall process hit the rocks.

He also promised not to fail his constituency members saying he will always stand by the truth and the people always.

