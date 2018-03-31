Home > News > Local >

Easter: Gov. Bello urges Nigerians to practice lessons of the season

Easter: Niger Gov. urges Nigerians to practice lessons of the season

The governor made the call in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Jibrin in Minna on Saturday to commemorate Easter as he urged Nigerians not to be despondent, but be hopeful.

Abubakar Sani Bello, Gov of Niger State play

Abubakar Sani Bello, Gov of Niger State

(Niger State Government Website)
Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of hope which the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ brought to mankind.

The governor made the call in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Jibrin in Minna on Saturday to commemorate Easter as he urged Nigerians not to be despondent, but be hopeful.

He said the lesson of hope that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ taught should be a propelling force for Nigerians.

He added that “we should not be despondent but hopeful for the emergence of greater and new Nigeria where peace, unity, love and meaningful progress shall be the order of the day.

“I urge you all to learn and emulate the lessons of love, humility, selflessness, forgiveness and perseverance shown by Jesus Christ through his death and resurrection.

“I felicitate with Christians on the occasion of Easter celebration and I urge you all to embrace and practical lessons attached to the season.

“I also urge all to be prayerful for better days for our dear state and country at large.”

He, however, advised Nigerians to be law abiding and desist from acts capable of disrupting the peace in the nation.

