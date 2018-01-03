Home > News > Local >

Gov. Bello swears in 14 new commissioners

In Niger Governor Bello swears in 14 new commissioners

Gov Bello urged the commissioners to be proactive, exhibit high sense of patriotism and work hard to enable him consolidate on the achievements in office.

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello. play

(Dailypost)
Gov. Sani Bello of Niger on Wednesday sworn in 14 new commissioners, warning them against all forms of corrupt practices.

Speaking at the occasion in Minna, Bello also urged them to work hard to uphold the confidence reposed on them.

It will interest you to know that we have put in place a mechanism to monitor, evaluate and assess your performance.

“I congratulate you and urge you to take this call to service as a golden privilege to contribute your quota towards the development of our dear state.

“I have no doubt that your appointment will further boost our resolve to transform the state to one of the most socio-economically developed in Nigeria,” he said.

The governor urged them to be proactive, exhibit high sense of patriotism and work hard to enable his administration to consolidate on its achievements in office.

He said the state government would not tolerate laxity and disrespect to established rules and regulations.

Bello had in November last year submitted names of 18 nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as commissioners following the dissolution of the cabinet in October, 2017.

The commissioners include Alhaji Idris Jibrin, Alhaji Zakari Bawa, Alhaji Ibrahim Panti, Alhaji Zakari Abubakar, Hajiya Rahamtu Yaradu and Alhaji Mohammed Mundi.

Others are Dr Mustapha Jibrin, Alhaji Mamman Musa, Hajiya Amina Musa, Alhaji Ibrahim Shiroro, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe, Hajiya Fatima Madugu, Alhaji Haliru Jikantoro and Mr Nasara Dan-Malam.

