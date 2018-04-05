news

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has approved the release of N412 million as compensation to property owners affected by ongoing township roads construction in four major towns in the state.

The governor disclosed this in a statement by his Press Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Muazu, made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

Giving a breakdown of the amount, he said N153 million would be paid to land owners in Bena and Wasagu towns, in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area.

Bagudu said N57 million would go to property owners in Kimba, Jega Local Government, and N115 million for the development of Ambursa town in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area.

He said that N38 million would be disbursed to affected residents in Sabiyel, and N49 million to those affected in Kashin-Zama, Aliero Local Government.

The governor said that payment of the compensation would start immediately to pave way for the commencement of work.

“The construction of township roads is part of the effort of the present administration to accelerate urban development,’’ he said.