Home > News > Local >

Gov. Ambode clears N37.546bn pension arrears

Akinwunmi Ambode Lagos state governor clears N37.546bn pension arrears

According to a statement signed by the Director-General of LASPEC, Mrs Folashade Onanuga, on Sunday in Lagos, the figure represented the total pension paid to 9,045 retirees of the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lagos govt. urges residents to engage in plastics recycling play

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode

(tori.ng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC) said Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, has paid a total of N37, 546 billion to pensioners since 2015.

According to a statement signed by the Director-General of LASPEC, Mrs Folashade Onanuga, on Sunday in Lagos, the figure represented the total pension paid to 9,045 retirees of the state.

The LASPEC Director-General said the governor released N859, 059 million to offset the Accrued Pension Rights of 158 retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in May.

She said earlier N859, 059 million was paid to 158 Public Service retirees, bringing the total pension paid by the governor since assumption of office to N37, 546 billion.

She explained the governor had been releasing funds every month to off-set the backlog of pension to Lagos retirees.

She said despite the high funding obligations of the current pension scheme, the government was committed to offsetting the backlog of pension, and would soon commence payment to 2016 retirees.

Onanuga said the government was fine-tuning the process of rolling out benefits that would make life easier for retirees.

“I, however, implore the retirees to study leaflets distributed by the state government on Annuity and Programmed Withdrawal for receipt of monthly pension entitlements, before picking their choice,” she said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Ogun Army intercepts 3 trucks with 300,000 live cartridgesbullet
2 Orji Kalu In PDP we used to kill people – Ex Govbullet
3 Fayemi Ekiti governorship aspirant escapes assassination allegedly...bullet

Related Articles

Tribute Paul Olayiwola Ajao: Another unsung Nigerian documentary and film maker
Akinwunmi Ambode Governor condoles with Punch Newspapers over death of Chairman
Finance Femi Otedola has spent over N300 million in 13-years to boost his father’s legacy
Akinwunmi Ambode LASU Land: Governor reduces cost to trespassers by 67%
Strategy Here are 7 things to look forward to at the FT Nigeria Summit 2018
Ambode Governor donates N50M to social club
In Lagos Extortion: Task Force to clamp down on LG traffic officials
Lekki Conservation Centre 'Erosion may wipe off park', DG says
Dr Idiat Adebule Why FG’s school feeding programme has yet to take off in Lagos

Local

Heavy smoke takes over Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos
Breaking News Heavy smoke takes over Third Mainland Bridge
Wife of the President and daughters praying at the Ansar-Ud-Deen mosque Abuja
Ramadan Extend love beyond this holy month, says Ansar-Ud-Deen
Former Governor of Abia state, Orji Kalu has said that he is a devout Catholic who cannot commit murder.
Orji Kalu I am a Catholic, I can’t kill anyone – Ex Governor
US Congressman asks Buhari to speak up against Fulani herdsmen
In Benue State 7 killed, 6 injured in Kwande LGA – Chairman