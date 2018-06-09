news

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode on Saturday attributed the high level of development, peaceful coexistence and stable economy enjoyed in Lagos State to God’s intervention.

Ambode made the assertion at the 2018 Lagos Marathon Praise in Lagos, organised by the Office of the Wife of the state governor in collaboration with Jubilee Concept International in Lagos.

“The Lord is indeed worthy and will forever be praised for all He has done and will continue to do in our lives as a people,’’ Ambode, represented by his Special Adviser on Education, Mr Obafela Bank-Olemoh said,

“As a Government, we give glory to God for His innumerable blessings and the good things He has made possible to happen in our state within three years of our administration.

“Each time I reflect on the level of development our state has experienced within this period, I come to the conclusion that this could not have been possible without God.

“I believe this gathering is divinely ordained and timely considering the approaching general elections in 2019 and the measure of help that we have received from God as a people and State.

“I also believe very strongly that as we engage in this marathon praise, we shall receive more grace and blessings from God,’’ he said.

Ambode commended the organisers for the initiative as it was in line with his administration’s drive to provide support and create the enabling environment for the discovery and development of talents, particularly in creative arts.

“It is therefore, my expectation that in addition to the spiritual blessings of this event, talents will also be discovered.

“As we raise our voices in His praise, let us get registered and receive our Permanent Voters Card,’’ the governor said.

Earlier, the wife of the governor, Mrs Bolanle Ambode, urged Lagos residents to remain steadfast in their faith in God and support the Ambode led-administration as the future of the state would be better and greater than the past.

“The promise of God for us as individuals and as a state is that the future will be better and greater than the past.

“Between last year and now, what can we say about our beloved state, our individual lives, our work and families? It is progress and more progress!

“People of God, I urge you not to underrate the power of praise. Prayer works wonders but praise works greater wonders as it moves God to do unimaginable things,’’ she said.

Pastor Taiwo Adegboyega, Convener, Lagos Marathon Praise, said the event was to thank God for His mercies over the state.

“It is our own way of giving spiritual support to this administration through praise songs to God so that we can continue to receive more blessings,’’ he said.

The event featured over 28 popular and upcoming gospel artists.