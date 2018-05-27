Gov. Ambode attributes achievements in 3 years to God

news

Gov. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State, on Sunday, attributed the success, prosperity and developmental strides made by his administration in the last three years to God.

Ambode made this remark at a thanksgiving service held at the Lagos House, Alausa, to commemorate his third year anniversary in office with the theme, “Praise His Majesty”.

He expressed optimism that the success recorded would further sustain the state in years to come.

“This day is significant in the history of the state. It is also to celebrate the prosperity the state is known for.

“On May 29, we will be three years on the stable of this task and there is no way we would have found ourselves with this level of progress without some supernatural hands.

“With this, I give thanks to God. It is not possible to put up a plan and it works out; you should know that there is a source making it to work, God.

“It has not been easy with the complexity of managing 24 million people; there is something driving it, and in all situations, we are grateful to God.

“He has been a source of joy to us in the state and the country in general,” Ambode said.

On his promise to residents in the next one year, Ambode noted that his administration would continue to render more services as it had done in the last three years.

“For me, the last three years have been very eventful and fruitful; you can see remarkable progress going on in the length and breadth of Lagos.

“So we can only do better, then render more services to ‘Lagosians’ in the next one year,” he said.

The governor, who said that the thanksgiving coincided with the 51st anniversary of the state and the children’s day, added that it was more or less a double celebration for him.

In his exhortation, entitled, “God’s Unstoppable Promise,” Pastor Paul Adefarasin of the House on the Rock Church, noted that God was ever faithful to his promises, because “He was no man”.

Adefarasin, while praying for the state, said that the promises of God for the state, the government and its people would come to pass.

“God’s plans for Lagos are not evil; God will continue to raise the state and its progress will exceed that of other states in the world,” he said.

On the sidelines of the event, Prof. Pat Utomi, an economist, said that the hands of God had clearly been visible in the state as it had enjoyed peace, tranquility and economic growth.

“Economic prosperity is here in Lagos and it has also established itself as a clear fulcrum of the economic growth from this region of the world,” Utomi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that prayers were offered for the state, the governor and his family as well as residents of the state.

NAN reports that the event was attended by notable Nigerians, government functionaries and members of the political class.