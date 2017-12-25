Home > News > Local >

Gov. Al-Makura urges Christians to show love , affection

Al-Makura Governor urges Christians to show love, affection

Al-Makura called on Christians to be steadfast, modest and exhibit all sense of decorum as they celebrated Christmas.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has urged Christian faithful to imbibe the message of the birth of Jesus Christ by showing love, affection and good neighborliness.

Al-Makura, who made the call in a Christmas message on Sunday in Lafia, also charged Christians to intensify prayers for the sustenance of peace, unity and prosperity of the state and Nigeria.

As you are all aware, the birth of Jesus Christ symbolises humility, love and peace even as Jesus personifies selflessness, charity and reconciliation among humanity.

“This season therefore, is a period for sober reflection and reaffirmation of moral values as exemplified by Jesus Christ,” Al-Makura said.

He called on Christians to be steadfast, modest and exhibit all sense of decorum as they celebrated Christmas.

You should avoid extravagance and ostentation but be guided by the fear of God in all your endeavor at all times,” he added.

Al-Makura said government had taken adequate measures to ensure the security of lives and property on a sustainable basis

He assured the people of government’s determination to improve on their living conditions, given the gradual recovery being witnessed in the state and nation’s economy.

The governor, therefore, called on the people for continued support to the present administration’s effort at developing the state for the benefit of all. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 The Great Hijab Debate Classmates of law school rebel talk to Pulse...bullet
2 Fuel Scarcity NNPC to flood market with petrolbullet
3 Donald Trump 'I never said Nigerians live in huts'bullet

Related Articles

Osinbajo Vice President sells petrol, interacts with people on queue in Lagos
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor wants you to pray for Nigeria at Christmas
Fuel Scarcity Fuel now sells at N250 per litre in Enugu
Buhari President says nothing about petrol scarcity in Christmas message
Fuel Scarcity APC urge Nigerians to be patient
Buhari 'Things will get better soon,' President assures Nigerians in Christmas message
Fuel Crisis FG wants to increase price of petrol to N185 per litre – Fayose
Fuel Scarcity Petrol pump price hits N250 per litre
Yahaya Bello Kogi govt begins payment of 4 months salary arrears to workers
Yuletide NURTW advises travellers to board vehicles at parks

Local

Governor Ayodele Fayose
Fayose Governor orders sale of petrol at N145 per litre in government house
My dad is a realist - Halima Buhari
Buhari President's daughter says her dad is a realist
Osinbajo sells petrol, interacts with people on queue in Lagos
Osinbajo Vice President sells petrol, interacts with people on queue in Lagos
EFCC files fraud charges against Innoson Motors boss, company
Innocent Chukwuma EFCC files fraud charges against Innoson Motors boss, company