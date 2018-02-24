Gov. Akeredolu pledges to support FG's school feeding program

Home > News > Local >

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Friday commended the Federal Government’s efforts on the National Home Grown School Feeding programme.

Akeredolu gave the commendation in Akure during the launch of the National Home Grown School Feeding program (NHGSFP) for pupils in primary one to three of public schools in Ondo State.

He said the programme would attract enrolment in schools, improve nutrition and health of the children, help the agricultural sector and also create jobs when it was fully operational.

The governor pledged his resolve to grant the programme the needed political will for its success in the state.

“To demonstrate the readiness of the Ondo State Government to key into this programme, we have today, recruited over 1500 medically-fit and trained cooks.

“We also have our local farmers involved in the programme for the supply of food items,” he said.

Earlier, Mrs Maryam Uwais, Special Adviser on social investment to the president and National Coordinator, NHGSFP, said 111,000 pupils in primary one to three of public primary schools in the state would benefit from the programme.

Represented by Mr Dotun Adebayo from the presidency, Uwais said funds would soon be released for the programme to commence in the state.

She explained that the programme was organised in such a way that the pupils would have a balanced meal everyday free from the Federal Government.

The presidential aide explained further that the programme was not fraudulent and was designed in a way to be transparent. 

