Gov. Ajimobi swears-in 3 new Customary Court of Appeal Judges in Oyo

news

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Friday sworn-in three new judges for the recently established Customary Court of Appeal in the state.

The newly sworn-in judges are Mrs Abimbola Daniels, Mr Tajudeen Abdul-Ganiyu and Mr Mikail Oyafajo.

Inaugurating the judges in Ibadan on Friday, Ajimobi described the three new judges as `self-made individuals’.

The governor said that they were screened, selected and recommended in line with laid down procedures for such appointments.

“It is my expectation that with these new judges and with the calibre and qualities they possess, the Oyo state Judiciary shall be further enriched to effectively discharge its constitutional functions.

“It is my expectation that they will deliver hope and justice to the people of the state, shall uphold the highest standard of professional competence and integrity to be able to dispense justice without fear or favour,” he said.

The governor said that the state took the bold step of creating Grade A Customary Courts, appointing presiding officers and members to the Bench to expand access to justice.

He explained that the creation of the court would also would handle matters involving land in the rural areas, marriage, inheritance, guardianship and custody of children.

Ajimobi said that the concept of the Customary Court of Appeal was to decongest the case load of High Courts, adding that it would equally afford a platform for a more efficient administration of customary laws in the state.

The governor said that appeals from other grades of Customary Courts would now go to Customary Court of Appeal rather than going to the High Court.

He urged the leadership of the court to set new rules of practice and procedure.

“The rules should be for the court, judges and the registry to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in the judicial process,” he said.

The governor pledged his administration’s determination to embark on measures to solidify and strengthen the judicial system for efficient and speedy dispensation of Justice and for the preservation of peace, harmony, and security in the state.

He said that the State House of Assembly had some weeks back, passed an Executive Bill tagged `High Court (Amendment) Law’.

Ajimobi said that the law granted the state High Courts the power of transfer of cases to other courts with jurisdiction within the state in appropriate circumstances.

“Our new Customary Courts Grade A, and the Customary Court of Appeal, should be one of the beneficiaries of the exercise of that power and should be ready to hit the ground running as the High Court docket is decongested,” he said.