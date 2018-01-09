news

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State told an audience, Tuesday, that he once washed corpses abroad just to pay his way through school.

The governor made the disclosure during a Southwest regional summit which held in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Ajimobi bagged degrees in Business Administration and Operations Research and Marketing, from the State University in New York and Governors State University, University Park, Illinois, respectively.

However, the Governor said he only received $30 from his folks back home as he studied abroad, and had to resort to a part time job at the morgue to pay his tuition.

Fear no corpse

“I left Nigeria in 1963 to study abroad, but throughout my stay there, I was washing dead bodies to support myself to go to school,” TheCable quotes Ajimobi as saying.

“Whenever I got home from work, I will be weeping, remembering the number of dead bodies I washed.

“My boss at work then said I should not be afraid or fear, adding that such feeling is normal for first comers.

“He encouraged me to always see those dead bodies as iced fish. But against all odds, I survived and that is why I am urging youths to see hard work as the only way to success.

“I am saying this to challenge the youth of our next generation not to give up. This is our chance as youths and as Yorubas to come together to chart a successful pathway for the country.”

Ajimobi is currently seeing out his second term as governor of the Southwest State.