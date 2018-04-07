news

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State has promised to bear the medical costs of the victims of armed robbery attack on Offa, the headquarters of Offa local government area of the state on Thursday.

The armed robbers struck on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

Over 20 persons including police officers lost their lives after robbers entered the town at about 4:45 pm and operated till about 5:40 pm unchallenged; after blocking the Ilorin and Osogbo entrances into the town.

Some five banks were reportedly robbed at the same time.

Promise

Gov Ahmed made the promise on Friday when he paid the victims a visit at the state General hospital, Ilorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Governor had ordered that the victims be relocated to Ilorin from Offa for adequate treatment.

He also ordered the the reinforcement of medical experts to Ilorin from other parts of the State so as to give the victims prompt treatment and support.

The Governor who went round the wards to meet with the victims, described the incident as unfortunate even as he consoled the families of the victims.

He prayed God grant the injured victims quick recovery and commiserated with the families that lost loved ones in the incident.

"Government will take care of all their hospital bills, we must begin to watch each others back.

"The job of policing is everybody's job, when we see strange people in our communities we must learn to report to appropriate security agencies.

"Activities like this took some time in planning and execution," Governor Ahmed said.

Community policing

The Governor also emphasized on community policing and maintained that police will work efficiently if they have information.

He reiterated his government's support to strengthen the security agencies in the state, especially in the area of logistics.

Governor Ahmed however noted that there is huge problem of financing in the country but noted that his government will work around it because the situation is now becoming precarious.

He maintained that his government will not allow the lives of the citizens to be on the line again.

Governor Ahmed said he will work hard to ensure the sad incident doesn't happen again on his watch.

Nigeria is being beset by security challenges across the States. Herdsmen have been blamed for a spate of killings in North central States and Boko Haram has been mounting ferocious soft target attacks in the Northeast.