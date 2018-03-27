Home > News > Local >

Gov Ahmed praises media for Nigeria's democracy

Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov praises media for Nigeria's democracy

Gov Ahmed of Kwara says media plays a vital role in Nigeria's development.

  • Published:
Gov Ahmed praises media for Nigeria's democracy play

Kwara Gov Ahmed meets with International Press Institute (IPI), World Congress Committee led by Former Director-General of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Dr Tonnie Iredia at the government house, Ilorin on Monday.

(Kwara govt)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kwara Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has disclosed that the mass media plays a critical role in the nation's development.

The Governor made this disclosure while receiving the delegation, International Press Institute (IPI), World Congress Committee led by Former Director-General of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Dr Tonnie Iredia at the government house, Ilorin on Monday.

Alhaji Ahmed noted that the media goes beyond information dissemination. He said the media is a strong instrument for effective change in attitude, values and perception.

Agenda setting

Governor Ahmed therefore expressed support for constitutionally guaranteed freedom of the press and freedom of speech.

He said a free media ensures that citizens are well informed while stimulating lively debate about government programs which can then serve as valuable feedback for governance.

Governor Ahmed urged the media and the IPI to strengthen its surveillance, agenda-setting and information functions especially at this critical time in the country’s history.

Earlier in his address, the leader of the IPI delegation, Dr Iredia disclosed that the team was in the state on a sensitization tour on the institutes forthcoming world congress, themed “Why Journalism Matters; Quality Media For Strong Societies”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 TY Danjuma Ex-defence minister says the army is compromisedbullet
2 Whistle blower policy FG recovers N143. 89bn from corrupt officialsbullet
3 Buhari President admits Nigeria under him is experiencing "very...bullet

Related Articles

Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Gov promises to complete Osun State boundary road
Drug Abuse Gov Ahmed asks Buhari to declare state of emergency
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor signs into law bill banning sale, consumption of alcohol
Lai Mohammed Minister bags "Icon of Community Development" award
In llorin Rainstorm renders hundreds of residents homeless
Abdulfatah Ahmed Adequate funding critical to educational growth in Kwara

Local

Kwara Govt bans night grazing to curb farmers/herdsmen clash
Fulani Herdsmen Kwara Govt bans night grazing to curb clashes
Lagos police prepare for President Buhari’s Lagos visit, announce temporary road closure, diversions
Buhari Police prepare for President’s Lagos visit, announce temporary road closure, diversions
Lagos govt. declares Thursday work-free day to welcome Buhari
Buhari's Visit Lagos govt. declares Thursday work-free day
Ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo hails TY Danjuma
Fulani Herdsmen Ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo hails TY Danjuma