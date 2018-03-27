Gov Ahmed praises media for Nigeria's democracy

news

Kwara Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has disclosed that the mass media plays a critical role in the nation's development.

The Governor made this disclosure while receiving the delegation, International Press Institute (IPI), World Congress Committee led by Former Director-General of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Dr Tonnie Iredia at the government house, Ilorin on Monday.

Alhaji Ahmed noted that the media goes beyond information dissemination. He said the media is a strong instrument for effective change in attitude, values and perception.

Agenda setting

Governor Ahmed therefore expressed support for constitutionally guaranteed freedom of the press and freedom of speech.

He said a free media ensures that citizens are well informed while stimulating lively debate about government programs which can then serve as valuable feedback for governance.

Governor Ahmed urged the media and the IPI to strengthen its surveillance, agenda-setting and information functions especially at this critical time in the country’s history.

Earlier in his address, the leader of the IPI delegation, Dr Iredia disclosed that the team was in the state on a sensitization tour on the institutes forthcoming world congress, themed “Why Journalism Matters; Quality Media For Strong Societies”.