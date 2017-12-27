Goodluck Jonathan :  Ex-President says Liberia is model of democracy in Africa

Home > News > Local >

Goodluck Jonathan
Former President Goodluck Jonathan says Liberia is becoming a model of democracy in Africa and beyond, having attained “political stability’’.

Jonathan told newsmen in the capital, Monrovia, during Tuesday’s presidential run-off election, that democracy had been institutionalised in Liberia.

He spoke in his capacity as co-leader of the United States’ National Democratic Institute (NDI) International Elections Observation Mission to Liberia for the run-off polls.

“Looking at the political history of Liberia, the country has passed through challenges.

“They conducted elections and the President stayed for the complete two terms and this president is about handing over to another elected president.

“That shows that Liberia is now politically stable to be a good example of democracy. Democracy is being institutionalised in Liberia.

“It will help the country because it shows that the country is stable and it will attract foreign direct investors.

“And for Africa, especially in the West African sub-region, it is a great achievement.’’

The former Nigerian president said the Liberian situation would greatly inspire other African countries on the need to maintain stabiity.

He added that the election would encourage African leaders to imbibe constitutional means in addressing political challenges.

“When I was in office, we tried to make sure that we stabilised democracy across the ECOWAS states because (of) the issue of all kinds of unconstitutional government; we see that it is over in ECOWAS and Africa.

“The Liberian situation will help us so much because it is another clear case of a country that has moved from some illegitimate government and crisis to an established and stable democracy.

“This transition is critical because if we succeed, if Liberia succeeds, West Africa has succeeded, Africa has succeeded.’’

Jonathan noted that a successful completion of the electoral process was of interest to Africa and the international community.

Liberian voters have chosen a successor to outgoing President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, whose 12-year tenure ends in January.

Results of the delayed run-off election, due to be announced in three days, would determine the winner between ex-football superstar, Sen. George Weah and Vice President Joseph Boakai.

