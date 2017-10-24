Goodluck Jonathan :  Court orders ex-president to appear on Wednesday over Olisa Metuh's trial

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered President Goodluck Jonathan to appear before it to testify as a witness in defence of a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olisa Metuh.

According to Punch, Metuh's lawyers filed the subpoena before Justice Okon Abang after the proceedings on Monday, October 23, 2017.

The legal team had lamented to the judge that Jonathan did not respond to its letter requesting him to testify as Metuh's witness.

Justice Abang was said to have signed the subpoena later on Monday.

Jonathan is expected to appear before the court on Wednesday, October 25, 2017.

"I can authoritatively tell you that Metuh’s legal team filed the subpoena before the judge on Monday and the judge signed the subpoena promptly after the proceedings on Monday," a source told Punch.

"The judge indicated in the subpoena that the former President should appear in court on Wednesday.

"But whether or not the former President would appear in court on Wednesday would be dependent on if the court bailiff will be able to serve him at his home in Abuja between Monday and the end of Tuesday."

Metuh is being tried over the 'shady' N400 million he received from the Office of the National Security Adviser in November 2014.

It is believed that the money is part of the $2 billion arms deal, which the then NSA, Sambo Dasuki, alleged shared among PDP chieftains to fund Jonathan's presidential campaign in 2015.

Most of Metuh's defence witnesses, including Mr. Ben Nwosu, who ended his testimony earlier on Monday, had insisted that the N400 million was directly authorised by Jonathan.