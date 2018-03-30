Good Friday: Fish dealers make brisk business in Enugu

Home > News > Local >

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria( NAN) in separate interviews  on Friday, some of the dealers attributed the boom to the Chiristians’  abstinence from eating meat on a Good Friday  when Jesus Christ’s crucifixion took place on the Cross of Calvary.

In the spirit of Good Friday, fish dealers in Enugu, say they have recorded boom in sales, expressing happiness over the unprecedented  patronage.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews  on Friday, some of the dealers attributed the boom to the Chiristians’  abstinence from eating meat on a Good Friday  when Jesus Christ’s crucifixion took place on the Cross of Calvary.

Mrs Mary Ijezie, a fish dealer at Garki Market said she had transacted so much business since she opened her shop to customers, although she did not disclose  the volume of  sales.

According to Ijezie, customers  were buying  fish, either dried or fresh at exorbitant prices  in order to observe the significance  of Good Friday, adding that the  catholic faithful  were prominent among her customers.

She explained that a kilogramme of fish was going to her customers for N1,000 while the largest size of catfish was selling between N3,000 and N5,000.

Mrs Lauretta Abor, a dealer in  frozen  fish at Ogbete Main Market, also  said  she recorded good sales since she resumed business, attributing the boom to  the large number of Christians who were observing Good Friday.

Abor said that a carton of fish was selling for  between N16, 000 and N18, 000, adding that a unit of frozen fish  sold for between N300 and N600.

We are always prepared for this day because it must surely come for us to make good sales and be happy at the end of the day,” she said.

At Artisan Market,  a customer, Miss Chioma Agu,told NAN  that fish is a highly priced commodity  on a Good Friday because many Christians especially the Catholic Faithful would want to mark the day in line  with their doctrine.

