Home > News > Local >

School feeding: Gombe State releases N394m to 2,809 food vendors

In Gombe School feeding: Government releases N394m to 2,809 food vendors

Mele who briefed newsmen on Saturday in Gombe on the activities of the agency, said the funds were released to 2,809 food vendors, participating in the programme.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
PDP South-West has endorsed Gov. Dankwambo of Gombe State play

PDP South-West has endorsed Gov. Dankwambo of Gombe State

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hajiya Maryam Mele, Focal Person, Social Investment Project, Gombe State, says N394 million has been released for the feeding of school children under the National Home Growth School Feeding Programme (HGSFP) in the state.

Mele who briefed newsmen on Saturday in Gombe on the activities of the agency, said the funds were released to 2,809 food vendors, participating in the programme.

Mele said that N197million was released in the first tranche in February, while N197million was released in the second tranche in March.

She said issues involving 400 food vendors who had difficulty in accessing the funds due to mismatched names and Bank Verification Numbers had been resolved.

Mele said the state had benefited from the social investment programme since its inception in 2016.

She said 2,840 beneficiaries were currently partaking in the N-power programme across the state.

She said the state had 21,000 applications in the second batch of the programme, adding that 8,251 of the number were pre-selected, with 7,000 verified and sent to the national office for enrolment.

“Ours is to verify the successful applications and send to Abuja”, she said.

She gave a breakdown of the beneficiaries of N-power as 548 from Gombe Central, 594 from Gombe South, while Gombe North had 1,692 slots.

Similarly, she said that 515 food vendors were from Gombe Central, 1,023 from Gombe South, and 1,282 from Gombe North.

For the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), she said only one ward in Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area of the state was captured, with 1,373 beneficiaries.

She said, 1,200 cooperative societies have applied for Government Entrepreneur Empowerment Programme (GIEP) for free interest loan of N10,000 and above.

She commended President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating the programmes and Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo for the support given to ensure its implementation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Kwara State Robbers attack Offa again, kill policemen, residentsbullet
2 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet
3 Buhari President's $1bn approval not Boko Haram fund - Presidencybullet

Related Articles

Dankwambo Gombe Youth Leader eulogises Governor on his birthday
Jonathan Ex-President's aide, Omokri, releases list of APC looters
Joshua Lidani Gombe Senator hides in emir's palace as protesters hold him hostage
Yemi Osinbajo VP counsels couples to imbibe spirit of togetherness
Lassa Fever 95 confirmed killed in 2018 outbreak - NCDC
Finance Here is the amount each Nigerian State generated in 2017
But Why? Young boy loses both hands after beating from teacher
Osinbajo VP says 7.4m pupils benefitting from school feeding programme
Lifestyle Aisha Ahmad, Edward Adamu, meet the two new deputy governors of Nigeria's central bank
Lassa Fever 86 confirmed killed in 2018 outbreak - NCDC

Local

In Edo State Govt. to engage 1,000 street sweepers
IGP Idris says Nigeria is well secure, urges Nigerians to pray
Kwara Robbery Attack Create more border stations to curtail crimes - Group appeals to I-G
NAN Logo
NAN Reporter to receive NUJ Press Freedom Award
INEC says no evidence for underage voting in Kano
In Ebonyi INEC targets 2m registered voters