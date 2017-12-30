Godwin Obaseki :  Governor signs 2018 budget into law

news

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has signed the 2018 Appropriation Bill into law at the Government House in Benin, Edo State.

The revised bill by the State House of Assembly was increased by about four billion naira.

CHANNELS TV reports that according to the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Kabiru Adjoto, the upward review of the budget was aimed at supporting the Edo state government in the achievement of its Sustainable Development Goals. According to Adjoto, necessary adjustments in the agricultural and infrastructural sectors.

Governor Obaseki while thanking the lawmakers, said: “We cannot express our gratitude enough as an executive arm of government for this unique and historic event of the signing of our Appropriation Bill before the end of the year. I cannot recall when this sort of thing occurred in Edo state in the last seven to eight years."

Obaseki further stated that both arms of government are working together with the interest of the people at heart.

In his words, “This portends a lot of good things to come. It shows the seriousness of both arms of government and more importantly, it shows we are working together in the interest of the people of Edo state.

“The House is totally aligned with us and agrees with the principle of our budget, which is growth. This is taking a cue from what is happening at the centre. We have to invest in areas that will help us grow the economy, create jobs and improve the revenue of government." The Governor said.

Article by Misthura Otubu