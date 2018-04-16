Home > News > Local >

Globacom, CMO charged with defrauding Dubai-based company of $6.7m

Globacom, Chief Marketing Officer charged with defrauding Dubai-based company of $6.7m

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Monday's proceedings were, however, stalled following the absence of Israni and representatives Globacom in court for their arraignment.

  • Published:
Mike Adenuga - Globacom, Nigeria play

Mike Adenuga - Globacom, Nigeria

(IBTimes UK)
The telecommunications giant — Globacom Ltd and its Chief Marketing Officer, Ashok Israni — were on Monday hauled up before an Ikeja Special Offences Court over alleged 6.7 million dollars fraud (N2.41 billion).

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had slammed a 6.7 million dollars fraud charge on Globacom and Israni who allegedly committed the offence against Emitac Mobile Solutions, a Dubai-based company.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Monday’s proceedings were, however, stalled following the absence of Israni and representatives Globacom in court for their arraignment.

The defendants also had no legal representation.

Addressing the court over the development, Mr Anselem Ozioko, the lead prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, said Globacom and Israni had been evading the anti-graft commission over the alleged crime.

“My Lord, we are sorry we are not able to produce the defendants.

“As part of efforts to ensure that trial commences we brought the complainants all the way from Dubai. We have no choice but to seek a date for arraignment,” he said.

Two witnesses from Emitac Mobile Solutions Ltd, who came from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, were in court to testify against Globacom and Israni.

According to the charge sheet made available to NAN, Israni and Globacom allegedly committed the offence on 2008 in Lagos.

The telecoms company and its Indian employee allegedly induced Emitac Mobile Solutions Plc to confer a benefit on them to provide Blackberry Solutions Services valued at 6.7 million dollars.

It was alleged that the agreement was fraudulently made by the defendants and Emitac Mobile Solutions with the understanding that the benefit will be paid for.

According to the EFCC, the defendants never paid for the services rendered.

The offences violated Sections 1(2) and (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Offences Act of 2006.

Justice O. A Williams adjourned the case until May 15 for arraignment. 

