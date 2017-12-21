news

Militants in the Niger Delta have kicked against the reported deduction of $1b by the Federal Government from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) to consolidate on the war against Boko Haram.

They have also called on the government to withdraw the sum of $1b from the ECA for the development of the Niger Delta.

The militants, under the aegis of Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) accused President Buhari of double standards.

They wondered why the proceeds from the crude oil drilled in the region will be used to develop the North, while leaving the Niger Delta under-developed.

According to Punch, the militants said the plan to withdraw $1bn from ECA is wicked and insensitive.

The RNDA also alleged that the government has broken the peace accord which it signed with the people of the Niger Delta.

The group’s spokesman, Major General Johnmark Ezonbi issued a statement saying “We want to state categorically that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is insensitive and practically negating the principles of natural justice by using resources derived from a neglected region to combat insurgency in the North East in the senseless Boko Haram war to the tune of $1bn from ECA.

“Why not access the fund from excess account from the sale of agriculture products in the northern part of the country? Why must it be from the creeks of the Niger Delta?

ALSO READ: Fayose against approval of $1 billion to fight Boko Haram

“The Federal Government’s insensitivity to the Niger Delta development has obviously reached its crescendo. We will not take this but resist with our might. This broad day light robbery against the Niger Delta people will not be accepted by us. We are going to resist this perpetual injustice against our long-neglected people in the region.”

Militants give FG ultimatum

The militants also threatened to cripple crude oil supply if the $1b is not withdrawn in four weeks.

“We will ensure that anything that stands in our way will be crushed without mercy. All foreign nationals are hereby advised to leave the region as all our unit commanders have been put on the red alert to resume ‘operation zero oil production’ on the expiration of the four-week ultimatum,” they said.