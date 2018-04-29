Home > News > Local >

Ghosts behind Melaye’s recall–APC

In Kogi State Ghosts behind Melaye’s recall – APC

Ametuo,  who stated this in a statement issued in Lokoja on Sunday on the botched recall process,  expressed delight that the efforts had come to a premature end through the collective will of the people of Kogi West Senatorial District.

The chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Kogi state, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi, Alhaji Haddy Ametuo, says  “some ghosts “ initiated the  recall process against Sen. Dino Melaye.

Melaye , the only senator our party has in Kogi State,  won with 94.66 per cent  leaving the remaining 5.34 per cent to the petitioners.

“ he messages are very clear ; that Sen. Melaye is the most popular senator ever produced by Kogi West,” the statement said.

According to the chairman, this is a sign of what to expect in the 2019 general elections.

No amount of financial inducement and coercion will change the will of the people of  Kogi State in future elections,’’  he said.

The APC Chairman commended the high level of neutrality and transparency displayed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) and other stakeholders throughout the exercise.

It gives us  high optimism that future elections will be very free and fair. INEC therefore deserves commendations for the job well done,” he said.

Ametuo called on the petitioners and Melaye as well as his followers  to embrace peace and heed the voice of God “ because the voice of the people is the voice of God.’’

He insisted that the APC still remains  the most viable alternative for good governance in the state.

I call on all members of our party to conduct themselves in  a manner  that will boost the image of our great party and not things that will further cause disrepute in our party,” he said.

