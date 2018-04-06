Ghana Institute hails Buhari’s people-oriented programmes

news

The Chartered Institute of Public Resources, Management and Politics, Ghana has commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for its people’s oriented policies and programmes.

The Executive Director of the Institute, Dr Richard Ikpada gave the commendation in Abuja, at a presentation of Fellowship Award to a former Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey, Alhaji Lawal Munir.

Munir was honoured as the first Fellow Awardee of 2018 Roll Call of Honours of the Institute.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the event was attended by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Ikpada hailed Buhari administration’s social investment programmes which he said had liberated many from poverty as well as the government’s approval for payment of pensioners.

“The APC led administration is totally committed to the rule of law and giving the Nigerian citizenry the dividends of democracy.

“We have it on record that this government has just signed a N54 billion payment for pension arrears.

“In fact, this government is a people-oriented government and like a concerned father of a nation, President Buhari has personally visited areas confronted by insurgency and restated his commitment to end it,’’ he said.

Ikpada said since its inception, the Buhari administration brazenly took the bull by the horn to tackle twin malady of corruption and insecurity that had bedeviled the economic growth and development of Nigeria.

He said Buhari’ s achievements in fighting corruption paid off and was recognised on July 4, 2017, when African leaders at the 29th AU session unanimously endorsed him to champion the fight against corruption in the entire continent.

“Furthermore, a Nigerian Judge, Justice Ebue Osuji recently became President of the International Criminal Court, an attestation to the leadership credibility and integrity of the administration.’’

On the awards, Ikpada said it was bestowed on selected African personalities who had excelled in their career and distinguished themselves as worthy elder statesmen.

“The institute carry out ten years intensive research on the personality of the awardee, Alhaji Lawal Mohammed Munir.

“We are giving him the honour for his unassailable statesmanship pedigree, versus managerial acumen and administrative excellence.

“He is a worthy elder statesman who has made tremendous contributions to national development, peace progress and unity of Nigeria.

“His vast growing conglomerate after retirement has over the years created employment opportunities for many Nigerians,’’ he said.

Speaking in the same vein, the minister said the awardee was a proven example of so many silent achievers in the country.

“We have so many Nigerians who are almost unheard of, but whose contributions to nation building, peace and unity are quite considerable.

“The celebrant is a person who through hard work served the country in much capacity, as a teacher, educationist, diplomat, businessman and resource person.

“The peak of his career was when he became ambassador and he served the nation in Venezuela, Burkina Faso and Turkey.

“He had received awards in Venezuela, Turkey and other places he served and I think it is unique for an Ambassador being given an award by host countries.

“That speaks volume as to his character and intelligence,’’ he said.

Mohammed congratulated the institute for fishing the awardee out and enjoined the young ones to emulate Munir’s patience, humility and hard work.

The celebrant thanked the management of the institute for the honour as well as the dignitaries for attending the event.

Born in 1946 in Zaria, Kaduna, Munir, trained as a teacher and educationist and was the Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Scholarship Board from 1974 to 1975.

He later worked with the Federal Ministry of Education, Nigerian Manpower Board and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.