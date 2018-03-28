Home > News > Local >

Julius Berger gets 7-days ultimatum from plant operators over projects

In a letter addressed to Mr Wolfgang Goetsch, Managing Director of Julius Berger, NAPO President, Harold Benstowe, said that the workers were ready to ensure peaceful relationship with the management.

Workers are constantly in fear of losing their jobs. play

The National Association of Plants Operators ( NAPO) on Tuesday gave a seven-day ultimatum to Julius Berger Nig. Plc to include its members in the company’s road projects to avoid industrial crisis.

Benstowe said that the union issued the ultimatum because several appeals made which included a meeting held in Lagos on Aug. 17, 2017, to discuss with the management, failed.

According to the NAPO letter, a copy made available the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the National Administrative Council agreed that a seven-day ultimatum should be given to Julius Berger.

”We agreed that the management should call NAPO to address our demand to domesticate the inclusion of 80 per cent of NAPO members in road projects such as Bodo to Bonny road project in Port-Harcourt,” he said.

The NAPO president said that nothing was done in spite of previous letters on the issue to the management.

He cautioned that any form of divide and rule policy would not be condoled and urged the management to embrace peace for growth of the company. 

