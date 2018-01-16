GEJ, EU, NIMASA boss congratulate new Aare Ona Kakanfo, Gani Adams

news

Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the European Union and Dr Dakuku Peterside, Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency NIMASA have congratulated Aare Gani Adams on his installation as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland

The trio in their congratulatory letters described Gani Adams new title as a well deserving, based on his antecedent and immense contributions to the development of Yoruba race and Unity of Nigeria.

Goodluck Jonathan in a letter personally signed said "you have consistently championed the Unity and Progress of the Yoruba race over the years without wavering in the face of challenges'

While commending the new Aare for his doggedness and commitment to the advancement of the Yoruba race which resulted in his nomination as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, the former president expresses confident that Adams will continue to play a unifying role in Nigeria by exploiting his relationship with people across the Nation.

The Director General of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency ( NIMASA) Dr Dakuku Peterside in his letter said " The love of your people, selfless service and leadership especially among the youths have earned you this honor , As you assume the important and responsible duties of the Aare Ona Kakanfo, I am hopeful that the Yoruba race and our dear country will continue to enjoy progress and prosperity"

ALSO READ: Pastor Sam Adeyemi eulogises Gani Adams over Aare Ona Kakanfo

The European Union delegates to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and The Economic Community of West African State in a letter signed by Ketil Karlsen in their congratulatory note said they are looking forward to promoting dialogue on peace, security and stability on political spheres of Nigeria.

While wishing him the very best in his endeavors as the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, the said the delegates will be hoping to meet with him soon.