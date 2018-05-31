news

Lagos House of Representatives member has opened up on the “Assurance” G-Wagon gift to his wife, Salamatu, on her 50th birthday party.

Although no official amount was stated for the car, the luxury car was reported to have cost between N50 to N100 million.

Gbajabiala’s gift to his wife soon sparked reactions from Nigerians home and abroad.

Reacting in a statement on Thursday, May 31, 2018, Gbajabiamila said he saved for “a couple of years” to buy his wife the G-Wagon.

The House leader explained that the presentation was meant to be a family affair.

”I took the decision far back to present her with a significant gift,” Gbajabiamila said.

“She was totally unaware of, to convey in part, the debt of my gratitude for her standing by me through thick and thin,” he said.

“I could never be half the man I am today without her support and unbelievable understanding.

“Truly, the monetary value of any gift, real or imagined, pales in significance when I consider how much of a rock and pillar she has been to me.

“As a public officer, one must be held to a higher standard.

“But I would rather want it to be seen as what it is; an expression of appreciation of deep love for my wife of almost thirty years, rather than one of flamboyance,” he added.

Gbajabiamila recently lead a delegation of the House to access the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

The House has continually challenged the concession of the plant.