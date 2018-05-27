Home > News > Local >

Gays, lesbians storm parliament to demand their rights

Sexual Orientation Gays, lesbians storm parliament to demand their rights

The move was in response to comments made by the Member Parliament for Pusiga, Laadi Ayii Ayamba, to the LGBT community at a forum in Accra that parliament would be discussing the issue and that they should come and occupy the public gallery.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye play

Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender community in Ghana last Tuesday stormed parliament to demand their rights, the Daily Heritage newspaper has reported.

READ MORE: “Let’s not pretend:” New era of youth actively involved in same-sex: MP

The move was in response to comments made by the Member Parliament for Pusiga, Laadi Ayii Ayamba, to the LGBT community at a forum in Accra that parliament would be discussing the issue and that they should come and occupy the public gallery.

The newspaper also reports that the LGBT group have started lobbying some MPs to speak on their behalf and ensure that their rights and freedoms are guaranteed in the laws of Ghana.

The MP for Pusiga and the Ranking Member of the Gender and Children Committee, Laadi Ayii Ayamba is reported to have told her colleague MPs that at a forum which was attended by herself and the Deputy Majority Leader, Sarah Adwoa Safo, the issue about LGBT came up for discussion where their opinion was sought about how they could help fight for the rights of lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender.

She said: “I, in particular, made them understand that for us we will be discussing and take it up but they should come and sit in the public gallery and declare that they are the gay people in Ghana and also present the matter to Mr. Speaker and hear what they will say.

READ MORE: Spio Garbrah vows to fight legalisation of homosexuality

“Believe me or not, it brought the discussion to an end. As for Hon. Adwoa, she simply said my father will slaughter me.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Ajaokuta Steel Company Pulse finds out why this facility has never...bullet
2 Okonjo-Iweala 'Jonathan bribed lawmakers with N17B to pass budget'bullet
3 Budget 2018 Here's what recently passed appropriation bill means for...bullet

Local

Armed bandits reportedly kill 30 in fresh Zamfara attack
In Zamfara Suspected armed bandits reportedly kill 30 in fresh attack
42 new cases reported in Adamawa
In Adamawa Mubi cholera update: 434 cases recorded, with 13 deaths
Buhari lauds school feeding program in Children's Day speech
Buhari President commends FG's school feeding program in Children's Day speech (Full text)
Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed urges new LG chairmen to find solution to salary crisis
Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara state Gov. charges parents on proper upbringing of children