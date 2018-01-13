news

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has urged Nigerians to shun religious and political differences to promote harmonious and peaceful coexistence.

Ganduje made the call on Saturday at the 2nd Inter-religious and Community Conference in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference was attended by Christian and Muslim leaders in the state.

The governor also called for peace, harmony and sustainable development at the state and national levels.

“Peaceful coexistence and religious harmony will be enhanced, if clerics, leaders and ordinary citizens can live by example in their day to day activities.

”Peace is a necessary requirement for development.

“So, I urge you all to support the government in its effort to ensure peace in the state,” he said.

Ganduje called on Islamic and Christian clerics to enlighten their followers on the importance of peaceful coexistence.

He used the occasion to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts in fighting insurgency and corruption in the country.

The newly elected chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samuel Adeyemo, called for religious tolerance among Nigerians.

Adeyemo said that the conference was an opportunity to create harmony among the followers of the two religions.

He also commended Ganduje for his efforts in promoting peaceful coexistence among different tribes and religions in the state.

“Nigerians should embrace peace, irrespective of their different religions, as no religion preaches violence or chaos,’’ he said.

The Chairman of Hisbah Board, Sheikh Bashir Usman, called for sustained inter-religious dialogue, saying that it was crucial to resolving conflicts.

Usman urged Muslim and Christian leaders to propagate mutual understanding among their followers.

He commended the governor for his efforts in uniting residents of the state, irrespective of their religious background.

In his remarks, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi, stressed the need for Nigerians to desist from activities capable of breaching peace.

The Emir was represented by Makaman Kano, Alhaji Sarki Ibrahim.