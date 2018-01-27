Home > News > Local >

Fulani herdsmen kill 5, injure 8 in Plateau state

Plateau Attack Fulani herdsmen kill 5, injure 8 in Bassa LG

The chairman of Irigwe Development Association, Mr Sunday Abdu said that the herdsmen attacked several villages.

  • Published:
Fulani herdsmen kill 5, injure 8 in Plateau state play

Some marauding Fulani herdsmen (for illustration)

(Guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Fulani herdsmen have reportedly killed five people and injured eight others in an attack on Bassa Local Government in Plateau state.

The chairman of Irigwe Development Association, Mr Sunday Abdu said that the herdsmen attacked several villages.

Abdu, who said the incident occurred on Thursday, January 25, 2018, added that over 20 houses were destroyed.

According to Tribune, he said “The causality figure was more than five. I am just going around. Five people were killed in the first village I visited. I am still going round to see the number of people that were affected. My brother is affected, too. Until I finish going round, I cannot tell you the actual figure. As soon as I am through, I will call you.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Plateau state police command, ASP Terna Topev, said on three people died in the attacks.

Topev also said “While we were close to the village, the armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen sighted us and took to their heels. Three people were killed and burnt by the armed men.

ALSO READ: Fulani herdsmen litter Adamawa community with dead bodies

“One Danlami Gomaster of Kwall District and one Emmanuel Audu of Jebbu-Miango were identified while the last person is yet to be identified. Eight other persons sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries and were taken to Enos Hospital in Bassa for medical treatment. Twenty housing units were also set ablaze.”

According to Topev, the Fulani herdsmen also attacked Jebbu-Miango Village.

Nobody can stop Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria

The National Chairman of Fulbe Development Association of Nigeria (FULDAN), Mallam Ahmad Usman Bello has said that the Fulanis are unbeatable.

According to Tribune, Bello also said that his ethnic group cannot be run down by any ethnic group in Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Babachir Lawal EFCC denies link between Obasanjo's letter and ex-SGF arrestbullet
2 In Benue Herdsmen strike again, kill policeman, farmer in latest attackbullet
3 Ambode Lagos Governor mourns Deji Tinubu who died playing footballbullet

Related Articles

In Benue Herdsmen strike again, kill policeman, farmer in latest attack
In Nigeria Battle for land becomes biggest security challenge
In Plateau Farm violence leaves 10 dead in 2 days
In Kogi Government says cattle colonies will check criminal activities
Herdsmen Crises Not all Fulani people are criminals– APC chieftain
Pulse List 5 Notable events since Obasanjo's letter to Buhari
Benue Attacks Fulanis are unbeatable – Group leader says

Local

Buhari has never been accused of corruption - Lauretta Onochie
Buhari President is the only leader who has not been accused of corruption in Nigeria - Lauretta Onochie
Doctor tests positive to Lassa Fever in Kogi
Lassa Fever Ebonyi Govt. chides FG for poor response
Herdsmen allegedly rape woman, kill 1 farmer in fresh attack in Delta
In Ogun Fulani herdsmen attack 2 female school teachers
OBJ is too busy to notice economic reforms - Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed FG to launch DSO in Enugu, Osogbo February