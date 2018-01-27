Fulani herdsmen kill 5, injure 8 in Plateau state

news

Fulani herdsmen have reportedly killed five people and injured eight others in an attack on Bassa Local Government in Plateau state.

The chairman of Irigwe Development Association, Mr Sunday Abdu said that the herdsmen attacked several villages.

Abdu, who said the incident occurred on Thursday, January 25, 2018, added that over 20 houses were destroyed.

According to Tribune, he said “The causality figure was more than five. I am just going around. Five people were killed in the first village I visited. I am still going round to see the number of people that were affected. My brother is affected, too. Until I finish going round, I cannot tell you the actual figure. As soon as I am through, I will call you.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Plateau state police command, ASP Terna Topev, said on three people died in the attacks.

Topev also said “While we were close to the village, the armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen sighted us and took to their heels. Three people were killed and burnt by the armed men.

“One Danlami Gomaster of Kwall District and one Emmanuel Audu of Jebbu-Miango were identified while the last person is yet to be identified. Eight other persons sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries and were taken to Enos Hospital in Bassa for medical treatment. Twenty housing units were also set ablaze.”

According to Topev, the Fulani herdsmen also attacked Jebbu-Miango Village.

Nobody can stop Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria

The National Chairman of Fulbe Development Association of Nigeria (FULDAN), Mallam Ahmad Usman Bello has said that the Fulanis are unbeatable.

According to Tribune, Bello also said that his ethnic group cannot be run down by any ethnic group in Nigeria.