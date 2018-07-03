Pulse.ng logo
Fulani Herdsmen demand apology from Benue govt

The Secretary-General of the group, Saleh Al-hassan said the government has to apologise for accusing its members of killing innocent people in Benue.

  • Published:
Miyetti Kautal Hore has demanded an apology from the Benue state government.

According to the Secretary-General of the group, Saleh Al-hassan, the government has to apologise for accusing its members of killing innocent people in Benue.

Al-hassan said while speaking on a Channels Television program – Sunrise Daily.

He said “Today, they have arrested Aliyu Teshaku who is alleged to be the Head of the Livestock Guard in Benue who is behind those killings. He is arrested now.

“People that killed the two clergymen and 17 others in the church are being tried in Makurdi and they are all Tiv people. And they are all members of the livestock guard working for Governor Ortom.

ALSO READ: Land all over Nigeria belongs to the Fulanis - Miyetti Allah

“So we expect by now there should be an apology from the Benue State Government to our association because we have never promoted violence. We have always advocated for a peaceful resolution of the crisis.”

Al-Hassan, on Saturday, June 30, 2018, told newsmen that his group has dragged the Plateau state government to the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) court and they will be seeking N4b as damages from the state government.

He also said there will be no peace in Nigeria until Fulani herdsmen are given a share of the land and resources in the country.

