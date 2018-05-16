Fulani herdsmen:Buhari orders increase in security deployments

news

President Buhari has announced that the Federal Government will increase the deployment of security operatives to the North Central and North West.

The regions have been the center of attacks by Fulani herdsmen.

According to a post on Twitter, Buhari said “We are increasing security deployments in the North Central and North West, where there have been violent attacks on communities by bandits and criminals. In addition we are focusing on the humanitarian challenges; the welfare of all the displaced people now living in camps.”

The President also said that his government will engage with state Governors and community leaders in the affected states to resolve issues.

He also promised to rebuild the lives of those affected by the attacks, and to make sure that children return to school.

“We will ensure we secure their communities, and we will help them to return home to rebuild their lives and livelihoods, and get every child back to school,” he said.

Buhari approves N10b

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo while on on a two-day working visit to Benue state on Tuesday,May 15, 2018, revealed that the National Executive Council (NEC) has approved the sum of N10b for the rebuilding of the areas that were affected by the Fulani herdsmen attacks.

Buhari also said “I have approved the sum of 10 Billion Naira for the rebuilding of affected communities, and tasked the Vice President to oversee the disbursement of the funds, to ensure that our goal of rehabilitation and rebuilding is achieved.”

He also thanked the people of Benue state and other affected areas for their continued support and understanding.