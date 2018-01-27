news

Two female school teachers have been attacked by Fulani herdsmen in Ogun state on Thursday, January 25, 2018.

Daily Post reports that the teachers were attacked in Onigbedu community in Ewekoro Local Government Area.

They herdsmen attacked them and injured them, using machetes.

The spokesman of the Ogun police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, saying that two suspects were arrested.

Oyeyemi however said that the suspects were later released.

Security agencies on high alert

The Chairman of Ewekoro North LCDA, Mr. Kehinde Adepegba also revealed that security agencies have been placed on high alert.

Adepegba said “The Ogun State Government has taken over the case and as we speak the affected teachers have been transferred from our maternity hospital at Onigedu to the Ogun State General Hospital at Ijaiye. They are receiving treatment and are recuperating.

“Following the incident, all security agencies in the state have been placed on the alert. As a matter of fact, I even learnt that some arrests have been made. While still searching for the perpetrators of the attack; we have put certain strategies in place to forestall against a similar occurrence in future.

“From preliminary reports, we gathered that the herdsmen who carried out the attack only recently migrated to the area. They are not part of the Fulani community cohabiting with the locals. They are unknown in the locality but they will be apprehended.”

Fulani herdsmen cannot be defeated

On Saturday, January 27, 2018, the National Chairman of Fulbe Development Association of Nigeria (FULDAN), Mallam Ahmad Usman Bello said that the Fulanis are unbeatable.

Bello also said that no ethnic group can face Fulani face to face.